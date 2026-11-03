Meet Thelma & Louise! These two adorable 3-month-old tabby girls are ready to find their forever home.

Beautiful, playful, and full of sweetness, Thelma and Louise are guaranteed to keep you smiling with their silly kitten antics. Whether they’re chasing toys, playing together, or just being their adorable selves, these girls bring plenty of fun wherever they go!

They can be adopted together or separately, but there’s no denying that they have a blast when they’re together. Two kittens can mean twice the fun, twice the laughs, and twice the love!

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And WVHS' Kitten Adoption Special is still in effect. Adopt one kitten and get a second kitten for 50% off their adoption fee.

Come meet Thelma and Louise and see if one or both of these sweet girls steals your heart!

Thelma & Louise Thelma & Louise

THELMA & LOUISE

Cats Breed: Domestic Shorthairs

Age: 3 Months

Sex: Females

Animal ID: Thelma: A0061695201 Louise: A0061695203

Come by the shelter and meet Thelma & Louise during shelter hours from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM daily.

Make an appointment to adopt a pet. Visit the gallery of adoptable cats.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter is located at