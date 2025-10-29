Meet Mort,

several years ago; Mort started out as kind of a fun Halloween joke. I saw him available on Amazon and decided “this looks like fun, let's see what happens”. A week later he showed up in the mail and then started popping up around the building where I work.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

It started out as a way for me to get into the Halloween spirit. (Is there a Halloween spirit?) But what started to happen was interesting and kind of cool.

Mort came out on October 1st of that year and every day I would move him to a different location. In the beginning, he would show up at somebody's desk. But then, after about a week or two, something interesting started to happen. Mort started to move by himself.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

I would come to work the next morning, and I couldn't find him. Then a little later on during the day, I discovered that one of my coworkers decided to move him to another location, and what started to occur was more and more interesting in creative ways for Mort to occupy our office space.

The more we do this every year, the more people get involved. Mort has been moving around so much that we've actually had to go to Mort 2.0, the original Mort, God rest his soul, is no longer with us. One day he just fell over, and his head popped off. (I still have his head somewhere.)

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

A few things have been added to the Halloween menagerie. We now have the Big Giant Head which is kind of cool because his eyes are animated. That makes him especially creepy. (I assume it's a him.)

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

So, I thought it might be fun to show you some of the places that Mort has been to this October, keeping in mind that I'm not the only one that's moving him around.

Mort went with me to the Plugin NCW event at the Pybus Public Market. That's him in the back.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Someday Mort wants to be Superman.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Mort at a sales meeting.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Mort relaxing.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Mort remembering to wash his hands.

Yes, I know it's silly and maybe even a little juvenile. But for us, it's kind of fun and unless I can find a Santa Claus hat for Mort, he's going away November 1st.

Happy Halloween.

5 ft. LED Pose-N-Stay Skeleton



Halloween safety tips for families This Halloween make sure to be as safe as possible especially with little ones walking around in the dark. Here are a few helpful Halloween safety tips. Gallery Credit: CANVA