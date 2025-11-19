Almost 1/3 of Americans engaged in holiday online shopping are getting scammed. We're running up on Christmas time pretty fast, we're in a hurry, we need convenience, we need to shop online.

More importantly, we need to be careful.

A new study by Norton Security shows that almost 31% of Americans shopping online for the holiday season are getting scammed. This is especially true in younger demographics like Gen. Z. Leaning into shortcuts online when your holiday shopping makes you more vulnerable to online scammers.

Urgency is your enemy.

Feeling like you're running behind schedule, and you can't get your shopping done in time is a quick way to get yourself fleeced. The study shows that 62% of Americans are likely to buy something as soon as they see it online, on sale. More concerning is that 54% say that they bought something after seeing it online on social media.

Your biggest risk in online shopping is convenience.

According to msn.com,

‘The speed and simplicity of online platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube are something of a double-edged sword. While they help cut through the clutter and chaos of the busy holiday season for many Americans, they also open the door to scammers.’

One report has found that over 50% of all scams that are detected on social media come from fake online shops. Be sure of what you're buying. Norton says about 70% of millennials buying high demand gifts are demonstrating “risky behavior” by clicking on suspicious links, by buying from strangers on social media and possibly buying counterfeit items.

What can you do to protect yourself?

Be careful when using artificial intelligence. Using artificial intelligence does not protect you from scammers. Never ever send payment through an online payment tool That you don't recognize. If it's asking for new usernames and passwords, you should be suspicious.

Even the delivery of your package can be an opportunity for a scammer. Track your packages and set alerts. You need to know when something is coming.

Stick to brands that you know. Don't buy from a social media seller if the product they're offering is not a brand that you recognize. Be sure that you can 100% verify that your seller is actually legit.

Take a deep breath and think about it before you buy it. Impulse buying is not your friend. If you run across a deal that looks too good to be true, it probably is. Don't bite on it; it very likely is a scam.

Buying online is convenient, but it's risky. Don't trade convenience for exposure. Know what you're buying, and who you're buying it from.

Ohh, and Merry Christmas.

