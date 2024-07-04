Home Depot has a gas problem according to the WA Dep. of Ecology.

I don't go there very often, but I really like Home Depot. When it comes to hardware, I know that's where I'm going to find what I need. I wind up buying a lot of zip ties at Home Depot. You can get these huge packets of 1000. Believe it or not I use a lot of zip ties. (They are very handy.)

homedepot.com homedepot.com loading...

My most recent large purchase at Home Depot was a snow blower for last winter. My old snow blower just wasn't cutting it. I had to get something that could throw that snow and Home Depot had it. I didn't even have to put it together; it was ready to go. (It was a good thing too.)

Over the years I've had very good experiences at Home Depot, so imagine my surprise when I hear that the Washington Department of Ecology has a problem with Home Depot.

Home Depot Quarterly Profit Rises 53 Percent Getty Images loading...

It's been 2 years since the Washington state legislature passed laws to prohibit Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). HFCs were originally developed in the 1990s. As a replacement for chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). HFC's are commonly used in automotive air conditioning. (Up until two years ago.)

Here's the problem. According to kxly.com,

“The Washington Department of Ecology has fined The Home Depot $1.6 million for continuing to sell items with prohibited hydrofluorocarbon (HFCs), a powerful greenhouse gas.”

Amazon.com Amazon.com loading...

The department of ecology says Home Depot in Washington state has continued to sell R-134a (an HFC) for the two years since those laws have been enacted. Home Depot has the next 30 days to appeal the fine but I'm not sure what good that's going to do since Home Depot also disclosed that they did sell 1,058 units of R-134a after the laws were enacted.

Home Depot Posts Better Than Expected Earnings Getty Images loading...

It looks to me like Home Depot is going to get fined.

They just hope it's not going to be that much money.

The Home Depot fined by Washington Department of Ecology for selling prohibited products | News | kxly.com

What Are Hydrofluorocarbons? - EIA US

Exploring Alternatives To HFCs In HVAC Systems (heaterguides.com)



5 Great Places For Your Dog To Cool Off In The Tri-Cities Check out these five great places for dogs to get cool in the Tri-Cities Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals





LOOK: Powerful Photos from Mount St. Helens' 1980 Eruption One of the most impactful days in modern Washington state history was the eruption of Mount St. Helens, a volcano located in the Cascades range, on May 18, 1980. As time has passed, fewer people are alive that remember the images from that day - but they are important to remember the signs, and impact, of such a massive volcanic eruption in the Pacific Northwest. The area is still constantly monitored for signs of volcanic activity to minimize losses the next time an eruption occurs in the Cascades. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton



