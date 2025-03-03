You can call it “skinny dipping” if you want to, but you are still swimming naked.

I have not been skinny dipping in a long time (does it count if you are in a hot tub?) In both Washington and Idaho, if anyone sees more of you than bargained for and is offended, then you may be charged with public indecency or public exposure. That’s true if you are at the city pool, in your favorite Wenatchee River “swimming hole”, or even in your own backyard pool if you are in full view of your neighbor.

Young handsome man swimming in river. Happy guy smiling in water. Summer vacation Maryviolet loading...

If I’m going to skinny dip, when and where is it appropriate? Probably most appropriate at night, keep the lights to a minimum. A private water source is best, pools, lakes, and beaches all work equally well.

How about National parks?

There is actually no federal regulation that says you can’t be “butt naked” in national parks (disorderly conduct does not apply, but there are different jurisdictions within the national park service, some are run exclusively under federal jurisdiction, and some are not. Just remember, if someone sees you and are offended, you might be in trouble.

Attractive Women in Water LouieBaxter loading...

So, the question now is, where can I skinny dip in Washington?

5 Places You Can Legally Go Swimming Naked in WA

5. Lake Bronson Family Nudist Park

google maps google maps loading...

Located in Sultan Washington. This is an actual nudist community but they welcome others to enjoy their lake and park activities. They have a full schedule of when people are welcome to go and take a dip.

4. Spokane River near Post Falls

google maps google maps loading...

This is not a park for nudists, but it is an area filled with people skinny dipping and sunbathing. It’s understood that everyone is given their own space.

3. Denney Blain Park

google maps google maps loading...

A secluded beach in Seattle. There’s more than enough seclusion to make clothing optional.

2. Loon Lake

google maps google maps loading...

Located in Loon Lake, Washington, Loon Lake is a community that allows nudity in its waters. Remember it is a family park so be on your best behavior, being rude will not be tolerated and you will be asked to leave.

1. Tiger Mountain Nudist Park

google maps google maps loading...

They welcome everyone of all ages and walks of life to join in on their events and concerts, (wow naked concerts?) They have a full list of events that you are welcome to join in on and they have a lovely lake for you to swim in.

Get our free mobile app

Remember, if anyone sees more of you than bargained for and is offended, then you may be charged with public indecency or public exposure. So be aware of where you are and who may be watching.

Good luck and let your freak flag fly.

craventure-media craventure-media loading...