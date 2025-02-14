8 JC Penney locations closing in 2025, Is Wenatchee on the list?
Much like Sears and Roebuck, JCPenney. Helped to popularize. The department store on a budget. Over the decades as a young adult. I did my share of shopping at JCPenney. I can remember buying towels, sheets and pillowcases, underwear, (tighty whiteys for me please.) The whole idea of a department store on a budget. For the shopper on a budget has seemed to disappear and more and more stores have gone by the wayside.
According to MSNBC.com,
‘JCPenney confirmed to Axios that it is closing more stores this year in a move "unrelated to the recent Catalyst Brands merger." JCPenney's current closing list has eight locations, which represents less than 2% of its 650-plus locations.’
JCPenney has had a tough time. They filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and subsequently had to close. 200 stores during that period.
The 8 stores that are currently closing in 2025.
California San Bruno: The Shops at Tanforan, 1122 El Camino Real
Colorado Denver: The Shops at Northfield, 8568 E 49th Ave.
Idaho Pocatello: Pine Ridge Mall, 4201 Yellowstone Ave.
Kansas Topeka: West Ridge Mall, 1821 SW Wanamaker Road
Maryland Annapolis: Annapolis Mall, 1695 Annapolis Mall Road
North Carolina Asheville: Asheville Mall, 3 S Tunnel Road
New Hampshire Newington: Mall at Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road
West Virginia Charleston: Charleston Town Center, 401 Lee Street E
The plan is for these stores to close sometime in the mid-year.
Happily, (in my opinion.) The JCPenney store in Wenatchee will not be closing, at least in the near future.
