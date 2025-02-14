8 JC Penney locations closing in 2025, Is Wenatchee on the list?

Much like Sears and Roebuck, JCPenney. Helped to popularize. The department store on a budget. Over the decades as a young adult. I did my share of shopping at JCPenney. I can remember buying towels, sheets and pillowcases, underwear, (tighty whiteys for me please.) The whole idea of a department store on a budget. For the shopper on a budget has seemed to disappear and more and more stores have gone by the wayside.

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer loading...

According to MSNBC.com,

‘JCPenney confirmed to Axios that it is closing more stores this year in a move "unrelated to the recent Catalyst Brands merger." JCPenney's current closing list has eight locations, which represents less than 2% of its 650-plus locations.’

JCPenney has had a tough time. They filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and subsequently had to close. 200 stores during that period.

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer loading...

The 8 stores that are currently closing in 2025.

California San Bruno: The Shops at Tanforan, 1122 El Camino Real

Colorado Denver: The Shops at Northfield, 8568 E 49th Ave.

Idaho Pocatello: Pine Ridge Mall, 4201 Yellowstone Ave.

Kansas Topeka: West Ridge Mall, 1821 SW Wanamaker Road

Maryland Annapolis: Annapolis Mall, 1695 Annapolis Mall Road

North Carolina Asheville: Asheville Mall, 3 S Tunnel Road

New Hampshire Newington: Mall at Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road

West Virginia Charleston: Charleston Town Center, 401 Lee Street E

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer loading...

The plan is for these stores to close sometime in the mid-year.

Happily, (in my opinion.) The JCPenney store in Wenatchee will not be closing, at least in the near future.

JCPenney store closings 2025: See the list of closing locations.

JCPenney Stores | SB360 Capital Partners, LLC

JCPenney coupon: How rewards members can get back-to-school penny deal



Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz





See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones



