Does Tesla have an unfair marketing advantage in WA state?

Currently the answer I think is yes. Right now, in the state of Washington, there is only one car manufacturer that is allowed to do test drives and to sell cars without actually having a franchise car dealership and that is Tesla.

Tesla Recalls Almost 700,000 Vehicles Over Tire Pressure Warning System Getty Images loading...

according to geekwire.com.

‘Washington state lawmakers are taking their third shot at legislation that would give Rivian, Lucid and others the right to offer test drives and sell their vehicles directly to consumers’

Owners of car dealerships all over the country have been opposing this practice and some have actually managed to have laws put in place in their states that make it illegal to sell cars in any other way but through franchise dealerships.

Google maps Google maps loading...

If you are a new car manufacturer and you want to sell a car online through a website, you can't do it in those particular states. Now there's always a workaround, you can go to the state next door and buy it and then bring it home.

This will be the third time around that this law has been put up for a vote.



Currently in Washington state, there are places where you can go to see some of these new vehicles, Rivian has a “space” where you can go look at their products, people will be there to answer your questions but test drive, no, not going to happen.

Google maps Google maps loading...

Lucid is another upscale car company that has what they're calling a “studio” in the Seattle area again, you can go look at the car, you can go ooh and ahh, you can get in it and even push some buttons, but you can't drive it. No, not going to happen.

look, if I can order a big screen TV and have it delivered to my house on the Internet, I should be able to order a car and have it delivered to my house on the Internet, and not just a tesla.

Tesla could lose EV sales advantage in Washington

Tesla wins battle against auto dealers in Washington state, but future rivals are screwed – GeekWire



What To Do When You Spot A Cybertruck Yes, there is protocol to follow. So pay attention. Gallery Credit: Chris Cruise // Townsquare Media





Tesla in Lubbock





The Tesla Addition at the Plaza Diner It wasn't clear at first what they were doing at the Tops Plaza in New Paltz near the Plaza Diner. But this weekend things came into focus. For the last few weeks there has been some mysterious construction underway and now it is clear why. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn



