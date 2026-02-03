A few days ago, I decided to change my Friday routine and get a McDonald's Hot Honey sausage egg biscuit breakfast and I have to say, it was pretty darn good, and I figured that would be the end of it.

So, is it spicy for lunch?

Then the other day I was thinking, what am I going to have for lunch? I realized that McDonald's has other hot honey items on their menu and one of them is the Hot Honey McCrispy Sandwich. I thought maybe this would be something I might want to try so, I went to McDonald's for lunch and I looked at the photo and I thought, well that looks good. I wonder if it tastes as good as it looks.

According to McDonald's com,

‘This is the crispy chicken sandwich you love, now even better. The Hot Honey McCrispy features a crispy chicken filet topped with the new sweet and spicy Hot Honey Sauce, crispy jalapeños, shredded lettuce and creamy mayo served on a toasted potato roll. It’s the perfect chicken sandwich that’s only here for a limited time.*’

Well, by now you know that I'm always on the lookout for a good spicy chicken sandwich and until this point, the spicy chicken sandwich from KFC has been the winner in my neighborhood. Now I would like to put forth the idea that the Hot Honey McCrispy Sandwich may not be better, but I think it's just as good.

No Pickles, no problem.

The Hot Honey McCrispy Sandwich took care of my lunch craving with no problems. The flavor profile is a little different than the KFC Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich. One of the things that you won't find on the McCrispy is pickles. Now my buddy Lon in the tri-cities says, “if it's a chicken sandwich and doesn't have pickles on it, it's not a chicken sandwich”. I, on the other hand, did not miss the fact that there were no pickles on the Hot Honey McCrispy Sandwich at all.

Price wise, it's about the same price as other premium chicken sandwiches at the Drive Through.

So, I guess the question is, will I do it again?

And the answer is probably while there is still time, it is a limited offer after all.

