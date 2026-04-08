It's safe to say that AI (artificial intelligence) has not yet come of age. Ohh don't get me wrong, it can do some stuff, but it's not going to fix your air conditioning, or repair your car, and honestly, that's probably good news.

We have a lot of people wringing their hands saying, “Oh pore me, Artificial intelligence is going to eliminate all the jobs”. But in reality, that's not actually a true statement at all. AI controlled robots are not going to show up next week to take your job. Even if that is the stated vision of Elon Musk.

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Jobs we need

There will always be jobs for workers with skilled trades. One trade that is in serious need of workers right now is mechanics.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Like many public agencies and private companies across the country, Community Transit faces a tightening labor market for diesel mechanics. While two-year vocational programs are typically less expensive than four-year degrees, tuition and fees can still create barriers. Tools, another essential investment for mechanics, add to that cost.

To address those hurdles, Community Transit offers structured pathways designed to make entry into the field more accessible.’

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Maintenance and repair of vehicles are not currently the kind of jobs that AI is designed for. Big Tech wants to automate office jobs, answering phones, word processing, and writing code. AI is even Operating in H R departments today.

The only thing that AI controlled robots can do right now is pick up an item from one location and place it at another location, slowly. Don't get me wrong; all of this technology will improve. I mean, we already have robots that can mow our lawn or vacuum the house. I admit even my job will eventually be in jeopardy from AI, but not today.

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We still need humans

What we don't have is an AI controlled robot that can frame a window, repair a car, or rescue a lost Hiker.

Look, I'm all for progress. Progress is inevitable. But we're still quite a way away from having an AI controlled robot stop by your house and fix a light switch.

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Trade programs like the one being offered by Community Transit are invaluable. We here in Washington state need to find ways to encourage and fund these kinds of programs.

