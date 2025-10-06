Washington State Public Works Board awards infrastructure improvement grants across the state.

The funding will help communities address critical needs such as providing safe drinking water, supporting housing growth, and keeping utility rates affordable.

Regionally, more than $34 million will go toward projects across Central and Eastern Washington.

Chelan County

Wenatchee: $3.8 million for the Crawford Water Main Replacement project to replace about 2,600 linear feet of water main on Crawford Avenue.

Douglas County

Douglas County Sewer District #1: $2.8 million for the North Gravity Main Crossing project to relocate about 1,400 linear feet of sewer main along SR 28 as part of a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) highway expansion.

East Wenatchee Water District: $5 million for the SR 28 Relocation Improvements project to replace and relocate about 9,000 linear feet of water main along SR 28 as part of the same WSDOT expansion.

Bridgeport: $3.7 million for the AC Water Main Replacement project to replace roughly 5,500 linear feet of deteriorating asbestos cement water mains.

Bridgeport: $150,000 for Reservoir 1 improvements, including coating and repairs as part of an EPA-funded project.

Grant County

George: $2.6 million for the Well 3 Improvements project to drill a new well accessing a deeper aquifer for more reliable drinking water.

Beverly Water District: $4.4 million for distribution system improvements to replace about 13,000 linear feet of water mains and upgrade booster station pumps.

Grand Coulee: $4 million for sewer improvements to replace or rehabilitate about 10,200 linear feet of deteriorating mains and manholes.

Kittitas County

South Cle Elum: $5.5 million for a watermain replacement project to construct about 24,300 linear feet of new water mains.

Okanogan County

Winthrop: $2.1 million for the Perry Street Lift Station project to build a new submersible pump lift station and 1,300 linear feet of sewer main to address wastewater system issues.

The Public Works Board provides low-interest loans and grants to local governments for public infrastructure improvements that support community development and economic growth.