Chelan County Sheriff's Office is reducing evacuation notices for the Lower Sugarloaf Fire.

Evacuations along all of Entiat River Road, including the Ardenvoir area, have been lifted.

Meanwhile, Warner Canyon and the dirt portion of Burch Mountain Road has been downgraded to a Level 2 "Get Ready" evacuation notice. All homes above Burch Mountain Road and the Swakane Canyon area remain in a Level 3 "Leave Now" evacuation notice.

Level 1 "Be Alert" evacuation notices are in effect for the Sunyslope area and the area from Hay Canyon to Eagle Creek Road.