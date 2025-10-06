Chelan County is hosting a number of fall meetings in the coming weeks.

The County said there's a chance for residents to meet with their county commissioner at three respective meetings next week. In addition, the County will welcome the community to its public hearing on its Homeless Housing Strategic Plan Nov. 3.

Commissioners to Meet Residents in October

On Tuesday, Oct 14. District 1 Commissioner Kevin Overbay will meet people from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Three Lakes Estates Clubhouse in Malaga. Wednesday, District 3 Commissioner Brad Hawkins will meet from noon to 1 p.m. in the board room of Chelan PUD. Hawkins will also stream the meeting via Zoom. Thursday, District 2 Commissioner Shon Smith will meet constituents from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Wenatchee Rec Club.

Commissioners will be joined by department directors from Community Development, Public Works, Economic Services, Natural Resources, and the County Administrator's Office.

Focus on Malaga Tax Proposal

The County said much of the discussion during fall meetings will focus on the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority's attempts to implement a tax increment financing area in Malaga, and impacts on the county, as well as other taxing districts.

The commissioners have spoken out against this practice.

How to Submit Public Comments

The County is also taking public comments for its Homeless Housing Strategic Plan in the weeks leading up to the public hearing.

You can submit a written comment or present a comment at the hearing. Comments may be mailed to Chelan County Economic Services Office, 400 Washington St, Wenatchee, WA 98801.

Public Hearing Set for Nov. 3

The public hearing is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3.