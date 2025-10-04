Back in the days when it was called the Experience Music Project, I remember my first walkthrough. I started the whole thing off with a ride on Funk Blast. (It’s not there anymore.) It was basically a Disney style interactive ride that told the story of James Brown and the invention of Funk. (The music style, not the smell.)

After that, I wandered around the museum with my attitude alternating between mild curiosity and Dumbstruck awe. At the time you could rent a little gizmo that looked kind of like a disc man with headphones, and as you went through the exhibits you could scan barcodes, and the exhibits would be explained to you in detail.

One of the more powerful exhibits for me personally was the Jimi Hendrix exhibit which included the Recording console from the Electric Lady studio that was used to record all along the Watchtower.* I stood there, speechless looking at this electronic monster, the song running through my head. It's the closest I have ever gotten to worshipping an object.

*I later found out that Jimmi recorded that song at Olympic Studios in London and the Record plant In New York City.

Now, 15 years after the exhibit opened, it's time to say goodbye to the Never Mind exhibit, exploring the life and times of the band Nirvana and Kurt Cobain.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘“Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses.” The long-running exhibition dived deep into the history of the band, mapping out Nirvana’s influences and featuring artifacts like broken guitars, handwritten letters and Cobain’s eclectic sweaters. But, after nearly 15 years, MoPOP officially closed the exhibit on Sept. 7. ‘

Over the years, the exhibit has changed. It's been moved, various bits of memorabilia have been added or removed, but it's been there 15 years. It's hard for me to imagine that building, not housing something paying tribute to Nirvana.

But time moves on, and things change.

Now it's known as the Museum of Pop Culture, or MOPOP. It's been a long time since my last visit to what is now known as MOPOP, and I think it's about time for me to make another trip.

According to mopop.org,

‘MOPOP's 2024-2026 strategic plan, The Power of Pop Culture, sets our direction as a flagship museum, pop culture champion, community ally, and change agent. By reimagining what a museum can be, we're committed to preserving the history of pop culture while sparking conversations that shape its future.

I believe I need to make a plan to travel to Seattle and experience. MOPOP one more time. Maybe I'll see if I can get my daughter and granddaughter to go with me. It'll be interesting to see how the Experience Music project has morphed into MOPOP over the years.

