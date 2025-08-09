Think about renewable energy and then think about the Columbia River. How many hydroelectric dams are there on the Columbia River in Washington state? Horsing around on the Internet, we came to the conclusion that currently there are 14 hydroelectric dams on the Columbia River in Washington state, another 19 in British Columbia.

Now here's where it gets interesting.

If you do a Google search online or, you ask Siri on your phone, what is the oldest hydroelectric dam on the Columbia River? The answer that you're going to get is Bonneville Dam. Completed in 1937.

According to oregondiscovery.com,

‘Named after Army Captain Benjamin Bonneville, Bonneville Dam is one of the oldest on the Columbia River. Its construction is quite unusual, consisting of several dams on separate river channels divided by three islands. Out of the three, only Bradford Island, once an Indian burial site, is natural. Robins and Cascades Islands are man-made.’

But here's an interesting fact, Bonneville Dam is not the oldest hydroelectric dam on the Columbia River in Washington state.

I was sitting having breakfast at Jimmy'z Diner on Sunday Morning and I asked the question, what do you think the oldest dam is on the Columbia River? My son, who happens to work for Douglas County as a Civil engineer said, “Well, it's got to be Rock Island Dam”. I don't know why but I didn't believe him, so I did a little checking, and this is what I discovered.

When you ask the Internet what's the oldest dam on the Columbia River, it says Bonneville Dam completed in 1937. But when you ask the Internet, how old is Rock Island Dam? It says Rock Island Dam was completed in 1933.

Further investigation on the Internet seems to prove this out. It also indicated that this was a Chelan County PUD project. The first hydroelectric dam to span the Columbia River.

Chelanpud.org says.

‘The Rock Island Project was the first dam to span the Columbia River.’

The dam is 3800 feet long. 135 feet high at its tallest point and currently has 19 generators.

When the dam was completed in 1933, the powerhouse only had 11 generators. Capacity was increased in 1953 to accommodate the power needs of Alcoa. The second powerhouse was completed in 1979.

When you drive by Rocky Reach Dam, for me it's hard to believe that it's 92 years old.

Is it possible for the public to tour Rock Island Dam? Sorry, no, but Rocky Reach Dam has an extensive visitor center with exhibits and sometimes they will offer hard hat tours. (I've been on one) that give you a true sense of the engineering that was necessary in order to create these huge Hydroelectric projects.

