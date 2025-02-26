Wenatchee Humane Society Searching for Canine Royalty

The Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS)will officially crown the 2025 Canine Royalty

Back for its second year, WVHS’s Canine Royalty nominations are now open.

Nominate your dog to be the canine King or Queen for the Apple Blossom Grand Parade May 3rd.

WVHS will be marching in the Grand Parade and your dog could be selected to wear the crowns.

Nominate your pup for Canine King or Queen through March 21st. The nominations are $20 per submission. All nominees must be currently living in Chelan or Douglas Counties and able to participate in the crowning on April 19th at Union Hill Cider Dogs in East Wenatchee and available to walk in the Apple Blossom Stemilt Grand Parade

Public voting starts March 31st and is open through April 11th The Kong and Queen will be announced April 17th.

Here is a link to the WVHS nomination form

King K-9 Gambit & Queen Ms Murphy Image: WVHS 2024 King K-9 Gambit & Queen Ms Murphy Image: WVHS loading...