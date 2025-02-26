Grant County Police Seek Help Finding Child’s Parents

Authorities in Grant County are asking for the public's assistance in finding the parents or guardians of a young girl who was apparently the victim of a crime at a Moses Lake restaurant last year.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the girl was a patron at Slices Pizza in the 2700 block of West Broadway Avenue during the summer of 2024.

Sheriff's investigators did not release many details about why are they are seeking the girl's parents, and only stated that the restaurant was not involved in any crimes and a suspect is in custody related to whatever happened to the girl.

The Sheriff's Office has released a photo of the girl with her face obscured to protect her identity, but said they are hoping someone will recognize her based on the clothing she wore in the photo.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the girl's parents or guardians is asked to contact the Sheriff's Katrina Ball at 509-237-3384.