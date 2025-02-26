Wenatchee Activists Join Call for 24-Hour Economic Blackout

Local activists are metaphorically linking arms with People's Union USA, a consumer watchdog group.

People's Union has called for a one-day halt to consumer spending. The blackout, set for Friday, is specifically targeting a triumvirate of retail giants - Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart - but participants are asked to withhold their money from all corporate entities.

In the meantime, Wenatchee Immigrant Justice has taken to Facebook to spread the word.

By its own admission, People's Union is trying to make an example of companies that have ditched DEI, seemingly to impress or appease the Trump administration. But more worrisome, the group says, is the larger issue of corporate capture. Here is People's Union in its own words:

Mega corporations have driven up prices, underpaid their workers and outsourced jobs while raking in record profits. Banks and financial institutions have trapped generations in debt, inflating interest rates and making homeownership nearly impossible. Politicians 'both left and right' have accepted corporate bribes, passed laws that serve billionaires and ignored the needs of the people they claim to represent. The system has been designed to keep us powerless, but that ends now.

We will name these corporations, industries and politicians. We will expose their corruption and ensure the American people know exactly who has been working against them. If you have information about corporate abuse, political corruption, or government overreach, submit it here. This movement belongs to the people, and together, we will bring the truth to light.

According to social realists like Chris Hedges, modern life is a bottomless pit of consumer indulgence - and it's led us down the path to planetary ruin. Is this boycott too little, too late? You be the judge.