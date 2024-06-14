When I was a kid, I loved airplanes. I especially liked the P51 Mustang. Dad was an aerospace engineer at Boeing and on the weekends, he would do freelance work. I can remember tagging along when he would make trips to Boeing Field or Renton Field to talk to clients and take photos for design work.

I still have that fascination for airplanes, especially the propeller driven ones. That's why I'm excited that Pangborn’s Festival flight is coming June 22nd. It will be taking place at Pangborn Field from. 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and admission is absolutely free. Trust me, the kids and grandkids are gonna’ love this. According to eventeny.com,

“Learn about East Wenatchee's aviation history, check out some amazing airplanes, grab some lunch from our delicious food vendors, have your face painted, visit our exhibitors and have fun learning with their exciting aviation and Japanese activities!”

This whole thing is being put on by the City of East Wenatchee and the Chelan Douglas Port Authority. It's an all-ages community event. It actually kicks off the night before with a free “movie on the tarmac” showing of “Top Gun Maverick”.

There's going to be food vendors, and a beer garden. The gates open at 8:00 PM for the movie that starts at 9:00. I don't know about you, but this sounds like fun to me. You get to watch the movie for free and you're surrounded by vintage airplanes.

A little history.

According to Eventney.com,

“On October 3, 1931, Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon left Sabishiro Beach in Misawa, Japan, to fly Miss Veedol across the ocean in the first non-stop, transPacific flight. After 41 hours in the air, Miss Veedol crash landed on the bluffs above East Wenatchee. The Wenatchee Valley has been connected to Misawa and the aviation world ever since.”

There will be exhibitors, a wonderful selection of airplanes. (You can talk to the owners) plus a Taiko drum group and America's First Corps Band will be performing throughout the day.

Don't miss this free event. You, your kids and your grandkids will love it.

