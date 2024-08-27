Traveling this Labor Day weekend? You are not alone.

Labor Day weekend is coming up fast and a lot of families like to take some time on Labor Day weekend to travel with the family.

My sister Jennifer decided to beat the rush. She traveled this last weekend and we'll be spending some time up in Manson with her kids and grandkids. It works out great for her because while everybody else is traveling away from where she lives on Labor Day weekend, she's just going home in the other direction.

I used to use the Labor Day weekend to go visit my mom and dad back in the day. They're both gone now. I guess I could use the Labor Day weekend to travel and visit my kids, but I have to be honest, I'm just grateful for the three-day weekend to stay home and be a couch potato. (But that's just me.)

According to nbcrightnow.com.

‘The Washington State Department of Transportation is encouraging travelers to make plans now for smooth Labor Day Weekend vacations. Congestion is expected on many major routes across Washington, according to WSDOT, and travelers should also be aware of wildfire activity and possible road closures. Most construction will be paused over the holiday weekend and the WSDOT has also produced holiday travel charts for drivers to determine the best times to hit the road.’

So based on that, I guess the thing you need to do is go to the WSDOT website (Washington State Department of Transportation) to find those construction areas so that you know what to avoid.

The word is that this will be the busiest travel day for a Labor Day weekend ever, So, remember. Start early, avoid construction areas, be patient, and drive safely.

Enjoy your Labor Day weekend.

