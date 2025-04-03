Pop-Tarts is bringing 2 new flavors to Washington State

When was the last time you had a Pop-tart? I can honestly say that it's been a couple of months for me. I can go for 1/2 a year or more without purchasing and eating a Pop-tart and then something happens in my brain, and I can't help it. I have to buy some and take them home, and once you get them home, you have to eat them.

Last year I was walking down the aisles at Costco and I saw their gigantic box of Pop-Tarts. It's huge, and yes, you guessed it, I could not help myself. I bought the box. (3 different flavors. Ohh boy.)

By now you've realized that I can sometimes be the king of empty calories.

So, what is going on with Pop-Tarts now?

According to msn.com,

‘In a partnership that feels like a snack-time fever dream come true, Pop-Tarts has teamed up with the Girl Scouts of the USA to launch two never-before-seen flavors of toaster pastries. So, if you’re already dreading the Girl Scout cookie dry spell between selling seasons, we have great news.’

This is diabolical. Are they trying to kill me? Now they're only going to do 2 Girl Scout flavors. You know that at least one of those flavors has to be Thin Mints and the second flavor Is frosted coconut caramel. I personally don't know about the frosted coconut caramel. It sounds OK but I can do the thin mints all day long.

So, my next step is to find these new flavors and warm up the toaster.

