Look up in the sky, A planetary alignment coming, can you see it?

A planetary alignment is coming in 2024. But the big question is, Are you ready for it? Are you one of these people that waits for events like this and sits out on your back porch and watches for it. Maybe you even go to someplace where there is less light pollution so you can see it better. I think the parking lot at Mission Ridge would be ideal. (Not when they're operating.)

usatoday.com usatoday.com loading...

According to livemint.com,

“NASA, astronomers call the phenomenon when two or more planets come close together in the sky a conjunction. This conjunction is called an ‘alignment’ when all the planets appear close to the sun in a straight line. The alignment is formed by six planets: Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.”

NASA says the best way to see it is to look for a reddish Mars showing up between Saturn and a slim Crescent moon about one hour before sunrise on June 3rd. and June 4th. There will be other planets visible in the sky then, but they can only be seen using telescopes.

usatoday.com usatoday.com loading...

Planetary alignments or conjunctions are not rare, and we will have more in 2024 and 2025.

August 28th we'll see six planets in alignment. Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

January 18th we will have six planets in alignment. Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

February 28th will have seven planets in alignment. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

The June 3rd event will be occurring just about the time I go out my front door and get in the car to come to work.

Northern Lights in Voyageurs National Park BlueBarronPhoto loading...

Maybe I'll stop for a few moments and look up in the sky and try to see it.

NASA shares tips for enjoying 'parade of planets 2024' on June 3: ‘Look for reddish…’ | Mint (livemint.com)

Parade of planets 2024: Our viewing guide to the 6 planets on June 3 (usatoday.com)

Alignment of Planets 2024 | Parade of Planets 2024 | June 3 Planetary Alignment | Star Walk

Oregon Stay Off the Grid and High in the Sky This awesome property is 40 feet up high in beautiful Tiller Oregon. 4 people can stay comfortably and enjoy a hot tub with gorgeous mountain views and lots of nature. The property has a full kitchen, indoor fireplace, and private hot tub. It's the perfect getaway to escape. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner



