If you know me at all, you know that I'm always up for a little road trip. (Not a long one, mind you.) Believe it or not, I actually had a reason to go to Everett over the weekend, and it was to look at something. Called an Arcimoto FUV (more about that later.)

So, I had a goal and a time schedule and wanted to build in enough time during my trip so I could take some photos and show you why I prefer to drive over Stevens Pass on Hwy. 2.

I had an appointment somewhere between 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM in Everett, so I started off early, made my way through Leavenworth and on my way, I decided to take a nice photo of the Leavenworth Alpine Coaster at the Leavenworth Adventure Park. It's very popular so I do believe you have to make a reservation if you want to ride.

Then I got back in the car and started to head up Tumwater Canyon. A beautiful drive with lots of places to stop and look at the river which was very full of water. I stopped just long enough to take a lovely photo of the Alps candy store, one of the most amazing candy stores you'll ever see and got back on my way.

My next stop was at Coles Corner because Tesla had just put up a new charging station right behind the Squirrel Tree Inn, and I wanted to take a look at it. At the time I was driving by, nobody was open except for the convenience store so I took my pictures and went on my way.

It really doesn't matter what time of year it is, driving over Stevens Pass on Highway 2 is always a beautiful experience for me. The road is a little bumpy, but it's always engaging, and the views are spectacular. My next stop was at the top of Stevens Pass to check and see if they still had level 2 charging stations hidden away.

I confirmed that they were still there and operational and then started to head down Stevens Pass. I had to pull over about halfway down to take a photo because the view was just beautiful.

Driving down the backside of Stevens Pass for me is always fun and there's a few places that you can stop to take a look around. If you have time, stop In Skykomish.

Farther down the road, the next point of interest for me is a place where you can pull over and look at the river. There's an amazing spot where the view is incredible and difficult to get to. The county has decided to mark off most of the areas that you might pull over and park on the shoulders for no parking, but there are a few places to park. You step over the guardrail and into a rainforest.

You hear the river in the background and when it's running full like it was on this day the sound is quite something. There are multiple trails where you can walk around with several viewpoints and you can take pictures, but don't get in the water. It is swift, it is dangerous, and it is rocky.

Continuing along Hwy. 2 you will drive by a sign that says you can turn right to go to the little town of Index. There's not much to see in the town for the average person, but for mt There is a beautiful destination recording studio, Paradise Sound. It's really quite something. They're not open for the casual visitor, but if you're looking for a recording studio, you can't find a more beautiful location, and the facilities are excellent.

The next point of interest is the triple Towns of Gold Bar, Startup, And Sultan. Just a word of caution, in years past those towns were famous for their speed traps. Driving just one or two miles an hour over the posted speed limits would get you a ticket.

There's a “quick stop” in Gold Bar that I usually stop at to visit the bathroom and pick up something to drink on the way through town.

Then being very careful to watch my speed I drive through Startup and get into Sultan where there's another one of my favorite spots from years gone by, The Sultan Bakery. It seems like for the entire time that they're open every day, the parking lot is packed so good luck finding a place to park, but if you do it's worth the effort.

Leaving Sultan, you get on the highway to Monroe, and I usually stop in Monroe to top off the Car at a charging station near Walmart, but I was on a mission to get to Everett and look at that Arcimoto FUV.

The rest of the drive to Everett was unremarkable. My NAV got me there with no problems and the nice couple that owned actually 2 FUV's had one for sale and that's why I was there, to look at it.

We shook hands, chatted for a few moments and then I got to take a test drive. It was very interesting, kind of fun, and after about 15 minutes I decided, I might want to buy one of these. At that point it was time for my next rendezvous with my daughter Beth and my granddaughter Katie.

We were in a little bit of a hurry to have lunch because Katie had to go to work, so we got our meals, chatted for a while and then it was time for me to turn around and go back home. About this time, it started to rain.

I got on the road, stopped in Monroe to charge up the car and then hit the road again. It was raining most of the time up to the top of Stevens Pass and partway down the back side so sorry no photos.

I successfully arrived home safe and sound at about 3:30 and was grateful to sit in a chair that wasn't moving.

All in all, it was a very pleasant drive over and back, even with the rain on the way home and once again reinforced my belief that Stevens Pass is the best way to travel from Wenatchee to Seattle and back.

