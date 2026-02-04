It seems like it didn't even take 24 hours after the Seahawks won their championship for the press to start speculating about whether or not the Seahawks are for sale. Of course, the Seahawks are for sale. Everything is on sale. But can you afford the $7 billion plus that it's going to cost?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What the.....

When I read the headline, I just thought, “leave it to the sports press to take the most important thing about the Super Bowl, our team playing well and winning, and throwing it under the bus so we can speculate about whether the Seahawks are up for sale”.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘The week before the Super Bowl is not the timing anyone expected. But there it was Friday when ESPN first reported that sometime following Super Bowl LX, current team chair Jody Allen is expected to initiate the process that will eventually lead to the sale of the Seahawks.‘

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

So, you can't just un-ring that bell. Now it's out there. Every major sportscaster is going to have that in the back of their mind. If they get a chance to ask anybody in Seahawks management, they're going to ask about whether or not the Seahawks are for sale, and it won't matter how many times management denies it; they are going to keep asking.

We got to ask the question

As of right now, the answer is no. You're not going to find the Seahawks on eBay. Nobody is in the process of working a deal under the table. Eventually, the Seahawks will be sold, because that's in Paul Allen's last will and testament. Alan's desire before he died was to liquidate all of his assets and disperse most of the money to charitable and philanthropic causes.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Back in 1997, Paul Allen paid $194 million for the Seahawks, and the reason wasn't necessarily because he just had to own a football team. He did it because he didn't want the Seahawks to move to another city in Southern California, for instance. That's what then owner Ken Behring Wanted to do.

ESPN has been reporting that the sale price for the Seattle Seahawks is going to be somewhere between $7 to $8 billion. Not a lot of people are running around with that kind of money. Maybe someone in the Middle East will make an offer. You can bet if the Seahawks win the Super Bowl, that price is going to go up. (As well it should.)

Keep your head in the game.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Just remember, all of this discussion of the Seahawks being for sale is a distraction. It's taking the attention away from the Seattle Seahawks focusing and winning the Super Bowl. And it seems to me that the Seahawks' attention is not divided. They are concentrating very hard on getting out there and winning that game.

The latest evidence being what happened when Coach Macdonald said on national TV, “We did not care”. Now it's turned into a T-shirt and if you've been watching the Sports News at all, you know that the Seahawks got those T-shirts, and they wore them to California.

Youtube / Seattle Sports Youtube / Seattle Sports loading...

You know that it is going to be their mantra of the entire Seahawks organization right up to and through the Super Bowl. No distractions, don't talk to me about anything else, “we do not care”, it's all about the game.

Youtube / KREM 2 News Youtube / KREM 2 News loading...

Think about this, is a new potential owner going to have any kind of connection to Seattle at all? I think we can assume that Bill Gates has no interest in football, whether in Seattle or anywhere else. (I could be wrong.)

Maybe Jeff Bezos wants to have a football team.

Wow, Think of the branding possibilities.

12th Man, Stand UP! Here's Some of the Craziest Seahawks Fans Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



