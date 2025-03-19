Apple Capital Loop Trail Users will enjoy new safer access once a series of improvements are completed late next year. The improvements will make it safer to enjoy the recreational trail without having to cross some dangerous hazards.

The South End Bike and Pedestrian Access Bridges project will improve pedestrian and bicycle access to the Apple Capital Loop Trail by creating a pathway over existing barriers in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.

The project will build extensions of the Pipeline Bridge to connect users of the Loop Trail near Hale Park in Wenatchee with safe access over the railroad tracks and onto Bridge Street. It also adds a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant bridge into Hale Park.

A second bridge will traverse over Sunset Highway at 9th Street in East Wenatchee, providing users of the Loop Trail direct access into the Downtown East Wenatchee area.

Wenatchee City Administrator Laura Gloria says the additional access points into downtown East Wenatchee and Bridge Street in south Wenatchee will provide the similar easy access on or off the loop trail similar to the 1st Street access in downtown Wenatchee next to the Convention Center that is popular with tourists and residents.

The south end access was also identified as a priority by the city in the South Wenatchee Action Plan to reinvest in underserved neighborhoods and spur redevelopment.

The $17 million dollar project is being funded by state and federal grants and no local dollars. The construction schedule will last about 17 months.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on April 23, 2025 at 1:30pm. but a location is still to be determined at a later date.

Project construction will begin in early April

The demolition of the existing bridge ramp into Hale Park in Wenatchee will begin June 4th and the Loop Trail will be closed at key access points and across the Pipeline Bridge for approximately 17 months to November of 2026.

Access to Hale Dog Park will also be impacted intermittently during the construction window.