A group of local entities received Washington State Department of Commerce grants for Clean Building Performance.

Coulle Harline School District received $425,870, while the city of Wenatchee received $46,219. Avamere Senior Care in Wenatchee received just over $1.1 million.

The grants are part of an initiative to incentivize building owners to make energy-efficient upgrades supporting compliance with the state's Clean Buildings Performance Standard.

Department of Commerce launced the Energy Audit Incentive Program, allocating an additional $14.5 million fro the state budget to help public building owners, such as schools, cities, and state agencies, pay for energy audits.

"Commerce is eager to help building owners across Washington cut energy costs while advancing our state's clean energy future," said Commerce Director Joe Nguyen. “By improving energy efficiency, we’re reducing emissions, creating jobs, and ensuring that communities — especially those in rural and underserved areas — benefit from a healthier, more sustainably built environment and a stronger local economy.”

Department of Commerce set aside $45 million total for these grants, which support energy-saving building retrofits which include upgrading lighting to LED, modernizing heating and cooling systems, implementing smart building controls to optimize energy use, and developing compliance documentation.

The Clean Building Performance Standard, enacted in 2019, became the first statewide building performance standard in the nation.