SeaTac Airport has always been a fascinating experience for me. The large spaces, the huge number of people, everybody with a purpose going somewhere.

Now Seatac Airport is expanding, again.

Look, I get it, it seems like SeaTac Airport is always under construction, it just seems never ending, but now they're moving towards adding another terminal.

According to mynorthwest.com,

‘Included in the 31 approved projects are a second terminal with 19 new gates, a ground transportation center, off-site cargo facilities, extensions of airfield taxiways, and an expansion of the fuel facility in preparation for future fuel needs.’

The goal of all these projects is to accommodate increased traffic at SeaTac Airport over the next decade. Admittedly it's been a while since I've visited SeaTac airport, but I'm told by people who have that it seems overcrowded. Admittedly, an airport, by its very nature, is going to feel crowded.

Some of the overcrowding complaints can be traced back to 2019 when TSA lines were abnormally long. 10 years ago, if I was going to get on a plane, I would show up two hours early just to make sure that everything went well and I got to the departure gate on time. Now they're saying 3 hours is the minimum time required.

In recent research and surveys, JD Power has ranked SeaTac Airport with a below average customer satisfaction rating for the 8th year in a row. The biggest criticism, running their airport at overcapacity.

You can expect more traffic and crowds in the future as Delta Airlines has announced they will be expanding at SeaTac Airport as well.

There was a time when I was younger and had young children that we would visit the airport just to walk around and look at things and watch airplanes take off and land. That is no longer on my list of things to do. Although I do hope that my kids will do it with their children from time to time.

SEA Airport getting new terminal in latest expansion

