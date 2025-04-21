Affordable housing is not just a problem in Washington state, it's a problem all across the country, but it's especially apparent in Seattle. If you're trying to move to the Seattle area and looking for a place to stay, you'll notice that apartments are getting smaller and smaller.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘According to the report, new construction in Seattle increasingly focused on studios and one-bedrooms, which have also shrunk in size over the past decade. For example, the report shows that the average studio in Seattle is now 371 square feet, down from 442 square feet one decade earlier.’

If you were to do an analysis of a new apartment construction to take place in Seattle over the last 10 years, you'll find that the average size of an apartment. is approximately 670 square feet. But if you're single, and need to save money, you go for that studio apartment that is now averaging 371 square feet.

Putting this into perspective, if you're an investor and you want to build an apartment complex your objective is to build this facility, make sure it's up to code, and then make it as profitable as possible. The more units you have, the more money you can make, right?

Doing a quick search on apartments.com for the Seattle area. Studio apartments range anywhere from $1100 to $1300 a month. One-bedroom apartments in Seattle range anywhere from $1500 to $2500 a month.

In the words of a revered New York poet. “The rent is too damn high.” The question arises, is it even possible for somebody to be living on minimum wage, and then even afford a studio apartment in this day and age.

If you're single, a small apartment, or studio apartment will work fine, but if you're married, things get tough. Imagine living with somebody and having to share 371 square feet of space. Maybe it's just me, but I think you really gotta' love that person if you're gonna' share that smaller space with them for any length of time.

It's no wonder that some college graduates, even if they have a job, are still moving back in with their parents.

