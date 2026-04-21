Yes, Seattle does in fact have a cruise season, and it centers mostly around Alaska cruises, among others. The season officially started last Friday. (4/17/26)

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Sound the ship horns: The Port of Seattle is looking forward to a “record year” for cruise season, which kicks off Friday.

The agency anticipates that the 2026 season, which runs through Oct. 11, will see 2.1 million revenue passengers, with 330 stops in Seattle. That surpasses last year, which saw 1.9 million revenue passengers and 298 port calls during Alaska cruise season specifically.‘

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This is an important time of year for the port of Seattle because as what is referred to as “revenue passengers”. That would be the total number of passengers who board and depart cruise ships during the season in Seattle, and this totals up to a fair amount of money.

Economic impact.

This year, the estimation is that there will be. about $1.2 billion in economic impact for the Seattle area, which among other things accounts for approximately 5120 jobs both direct and indirect.

Cruising Alaska from Seattle is not the only cruise destination that departs from the Port of Seattle. Cruise passengers will also travel to Asia, New Zealand, and Hawaii among other destinations.

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Welcome 2 new cruise lines

2 new cruise lines will be welcomed to the Seattle area during this cruise season. Florida’s Virgin Voyages and MSC Cruises, (which is headquartered in Geneva).

This season, 16 ships will be based out of the Port of Seattle, and it's estimated that about 66% of those passengers that come and go during the season will stay in a local hotel.

