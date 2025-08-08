The Pacific Science Center in Seattle is one of my favorite places to go, especially to take the kids and the grandkids. Growing up with an aerospace engineer for a dad I kind of grew up loving the ideas of scientists and engineers.

The Pacific Science Center takes answers to serious scientific questions and makes them understandable to anybody of any age. That's why I love it.

It's not uncommon for the Pacific Science Center to revise or move exhibits around from time to time, but apparently one exhibit is going away almost completely.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘The Mesozoic beasts — museum fixtures since 1990 — are falling apart and are too expensive to repair. The Pacific Science Center is shutting down its permanent dinosaur exhibit and will close for about five weeks this September for facilities maintenance and reorganization.’

After 40 years, these mechanical dinosaurs need more and more maintenance, and it's now become more expensive to maintain than it would be to replace them with a different exhibit. Only one of the dinosaurs will remain and then only after a lot of maintenance and repairs and we don't know where it's going to wind up yet, That's the big T Rex.

The fiberglass dinosaur sculptures in the courtyard are going to be fine, they're not going anywhere, at least not for now. A renovation of the courtyard is going to be happening, and when that occurs, they'll have to move the fiberglass dinosaurs out of the way while they do their renovation and then I assume they will put them back.

The Pacific Science Center and the Seattle Center are working on collaborating to find new and innovative ways to finance operations and are even looking into the possibility of renting out certain spaces and areas in the Pacific Science Center.

I can see it now.

A new Jurassic exhibit at the Pacific Science Center, brought to you by Arby's.

