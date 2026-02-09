Yes, it's true; the Seahawks did it. On Super Bowl Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks won a decisive victory over the New England Patriots. The last time this happened was in 2014, and Seattle Seahawks fans were beside themselves with joy, and there was a Super Bowl victory parade.

Seahawks Players Seemed Dazed After the Big Win

The Seahawk's big win was all about defense, on both sides of the ball. Watching this year's postgame show, it almost seemed like some of the Seahawks players were a little bit dazed and weren't quite sure how they were supposed to feel about this victory.

getty images getty images loading...

I think it's safe to say that some of us who were watching the game aren't quite sure how we feel about the victory either, but this Wednesday, we all get to celebrate.

getty images getty images loading...

"A victory parade will be held Wednesday celebrating the Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks, a city spokesperson confirmed late Sunday. SeattleTimes.com " -

Seahawk fans from all over the state will converge on Seattle for this victory parade. The last Super Bowl victory parade we had in Seattle started at Denny Way. It followed along 4th Ave South. all the way to the then-named CenturyLink Field. Seahawks fans flooded the area.

Some estimates said almost 750,000 people showed up, although there's no documentation to prove that. I think the real count was probably something more like 250,000 to 400,000 people.

This was such a big deal that almost 25% of public-school students were absent that day. (I wonder if they got a note from their parents.)

When and Where to Watch the Seahawks Victory Parade

For those of you that want to avoid the crowds and still want to watch the parade, you can do that via the live stream on KING 5, which is the official Seattle Seahawks television broadcast partner.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Sam Darnold holds the Heisman Trophy after the team wins Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, CA. Photo Credit: Getty Images Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Sam Darnold holds the Heisman Trophy after the team wins Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, CA. Photo Credit: Getty Images loading...

The streaming of the trophy presentation at Lumen Field will take place at approximately 10:00 a.m., and then the parade begins around 11 a.m.

Here is the official Seahawks Victory parade route, according to King 5:

It will begin at 4th Avenue S and S Washington Street



It will travel north through downtown 4th Avenue



It will end at 4th Avenue and Cedar Street

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Victory Parade Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Victory Parade Route. Map Credit: Google Maps loading...