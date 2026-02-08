Othello Teen Fleeing Police Causes Fatality on I-182

A Grandview woman was killed Friday night after a pickup truck driven by a suspected drunk driver crossed the median and struck her vehicle while being pursued by police on Interstate 182.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-182 near the State Route 395 exit in Pasco. Troopers say 18-year-old Pedro Ruiz of Othello was driving westbound and reportedly fleeing police when he lost control, rolled over the cable barrier, and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The eastbound driver, 57-year-old Maria Mendoza of Grandview, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ruiz suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by aid crews before being arrested.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol were involved. The crash remains under investigation. Charges against Ruiz are pending.

Both vehicles were totaled. East and westbound lanes of I-182 were closed following the crash, but have since reopened.