Back when I was a kid, the crown jewel of Seattle was the Seattle Center. The Seattle Center was an outgrowth of the 1962 World's Fair. The Seattle World's Fair was a great achievement. I mean, come on, Elvis was there. It's the first time I ever heard the song “It's a small world after all”. (Not such a great achievement.) And I learned what a Bubbleater was. (If you don't know what I'm talking about, you're too young, sorry.)

Now there is a new crown jewel of Seattle.

It's Waterfront Park and it's quite an achievement. I haven't had a chance to check it out yet, but I really do need to go. It's a two-mile strip of waterfront on Elliott Bay and it has completely changed the way Seattle residents look at their town, 22 city blocks long.

The Seattle department of transportation is in charge of the roads and the bicycle lanes however Security for Park Blvd. is a different matter.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Graffiti gets cleaned up in less than 24 hours. Reports of car prowling total zero. Smoking, drug use, amplified music and attempts to camp make up the bulk of rule violations at Seattle’s new Waterfront Park, where park ambassadors and security officers rarely need to call police.

Public safety, maintenance and programming are guiding principles for ensuring the 2-mile-long pedestrian promenade along Elliott Bay is safe, clean and accessible.’

Trained officers employed by Seattle Centers emergency Unit patrol the area, interact with visitors and keep the peace, 24 hours a day. If necessary, Seattle police are called in to help out.

The busiest time at Seattle's Waterfront Park is between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Over the course of last year there were approximately 25,000 interactions between security officers with the public, out of that 25,000 approximately 2700 interventions were required, and of that 2700 interventions, 55 required Seattle police assistance.

The safety budget for 2025 for Waterfront Park is approximately 2.6 million and so far, it looks like money well spent.

How Seattle is working to keep Waterfront Park safe | The Seattle Times

