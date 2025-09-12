It sounds like the title of a fantasy novel. Hidden away, surrounded by high rise buildings, concrete highways, and the constant buzz in the background from the city traffic, lies "The Magnificent Forest", located within Seward Park on the Bailey Peninsula, surrounded by Lake Washington.

120 acres of old growth forest Just a heartbeat away from the city. Just a few steps away from your car you can wander into another world. In many ways, it feels like it's untouched by civilization. Walking through The Magnificent Forest is a much more rustic experience. No manicured trails. No jogging loop. It's a wild old growth forest.

Comprised mostly of Douglas fir, you'll also see Western Cedar, Hemlock, Maple and Madrona. In some ways, it feels like you're walking through the rainforest on the Olympic Peninsula.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘To visit, you can park in the lots or on the street, and have only to venture slightly north on Seward Park Road until it meets Spine Trail, and then traverse northward on foot along the various trails until you reach the water views at North Beach.’

If you're an avid hiker and have not yet walked through The Magnificent Forest, there are a few things to keep in mind. There's a fair amount of poison oak so, watch where you place your hands. Depending on the time of the year spiders Have a tendency to take over so be watchful.

As old growth forests go, this one is actually quite young, somewhere between 200 to 250 years old, but definitely worth a visit.

See it for yourself, The Magnificent Forest located inside Seward Park and visit another world.

