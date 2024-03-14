living on a tight budget just got harder. 

living on a tight budget just got harder. 

Getty Images

When you're living on a tight budget, you've got to save money any way you can. From wearing extra layers of clothing so you don't have to turn the heat up so far. Buying day old bread at the grocery store and sometimes you need to visit the dollar store. 

For many communities, that's going to get more difficult very soon. 

Getty Images
loading...

According to cnn.com.
“Family Dollar, the struggling discount chain that caters to low-income customers predominantly in cities, said Wednesday it will close nearly 1,000 stores.” 

Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree, has had a tough time over the last several years. Decades of high inflation and mismanagement. A $40 million fine and competing with competitors like Dollar General and Walmart have been taking their toll. 

The reduction in benefits for the SNAP program is having a negative effect as well. 

Getty Images
loading...

They are also fighting a poor public image. On Seth Meyers last night. Seth made a joke about it saying “Family Dollar is closing nearly 1000 stores and that's too bad, because now they're going to have to lay off nearly 1000 cashiers.” 

Cnn.com is reporting.
“Family Dollar will close 600 locations this year and 370 stores over the next several years as store leases expire. Family Dollar has around 8,000 US stores. Dollar Tree also said it will close 30 stores as leases expire.” 

Getty Images
loading...

The question is, will you lose your favorite Family Dollar or Dollar Tree store? The answer. I don't know, but the odds are very good that it will happen in your town. 

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree will close 1,000 stores | CNN Business 

 

LOOK - 10 Biggest Malls In America

These malls are so big they can accommodate shops, movies and even rollercoasters. These are the 10 Biggest Malls in America according to Geeks for Geeks.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

 

A.I. Designed Idaho's New License Plate

Should we trust artificial intelligence to come up with the next license plate that'll be placed on pretty much every vehicle in the state? Let's see what it came up with.

Gallery Credit: Chris Cruise // Townsquare Media

 

Filed Under: dollar tree
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ