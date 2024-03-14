living on a tight budget just got harder. 

When you're living on a tight budget, you've got to save money any way you can. From wearing extra layers of clothing so you don't have to turn the heat up so far. Buying day old bread at the grocery store and sometimes you need to visit the dollar store.

For many communities, that's going to get more difficult very soon.

Dollar Tree To Close 1,000 Family Dollar Stores Getty Images loading...

According to cnn.com.

“Family Dollar, the struggling discount chain that caters to low-income customers predominantly in cities, said Wednesday it will close nearly 1,000 stores.”

Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree, has had a tough time over the last several years. Decades of high inflation and mismanagement. A $40 million fine and competing with competitors like Dollar General and Walmart have been taking their toll.

The reduction in benefits for the SNAP program is having a negative effect as well.

Dollar Tree Stores To Add Hundreds Of New Locations Throughout U.S. This Year Getty Images loading...

They are also fighting a poor public image. On Seth Meyers last night. Seth made a joke about it saying “Family Dollar is closing nearly 1000 stores and that's too bad, because now they're going to have to lay off nearly 1000 cashiers.”

Cnn.com is reporting.

“Family Dollar will close 600 locations this year and 370 stores over the next several years as store leases expire. Family Dollar has around 8,000 US stores. Dollar Tree also said it will close 30 stores as leases expire.”

Dollar Tree To Acquire Family Dollar Stores For $8.5 Billion Getty Images loading...

The question is, will you lose your favorite Family Dollar or Dollar Tree store? The answer. I don't know, but the odds are very good that it will happen in your town.

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree will close 1,000 stores | CNN Business

LOOK - 10 Biggest Malls In America These malls are so big they can accommodate shops, movies and even rollercoasters. These are the 10 Biggest Malls in America according to Geeks for Geeks Gallery Credit: Karolyi