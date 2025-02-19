Will magic mushrooms become legal in Tacoma, Washington?

I don't have a lot of experience with drugs. OK, wait a minute. I do have experience with Crestor and lisinopril, but I don't have a lot of experience with any “mind-altering” substances. I think the closest experience that I could think of was getting a contact high with some friends of mine in the hot tub at a theatrical retreat. (You know who you are.)

Freshly Picked Magic Mushrooms Reclassififed As Class A Drug In UK Getty Images loading...

There's been a lot of talk and study recently about different hallucinogenics, including psilocybin (magic mushrooms.) and other natural substances. Now Tacoma may be stepping into the picture.

According to SeattleTimes.com.

'The Tacoma City Council unanimously voted to stop enforcing laws that ban the use of “magic mushrooms” and other natural psychedelics, while also calling for their statewide decriminalization.'

Psilocybin Mushrooms Increasingly Sought For Therapeutic Purposes Getty Images loading...

The resolution that was put forth on January 28th was more symbolic than anything. It won't allow somebody to. sell them or carry them in a park or bring them into school grounds. But it follows in the wake of many other cities. Putting forth similar resolutions like Seattle.

Many decades ago. My sister Jenny was a. Psychology professor at the University of Washington. (1968–1971) At the time she was there, LSD was still legal and some professors (not all) were recommending that their students actually try these mind-altering substances so they could experience what it might be like to have a “mental disorder”.

Psilocybin Mushrooms Increasingly Sought For Therapeutic Purposes Getty Images loading...

I don't have any experience with magic mushrooms, either personally or anecdotally.

But it seems to me that if somebody is going to be using something like LSD or psilocybin, then they're going to want to do it under supervision, and not some dude on the street, but an actual professional psychologist or psychiatrist?

There's been a lot of really interesting research with positive results about individuals with PTSD getting some relief with guided use of LSD or psilocybin.

Psilocybin Mushrooms Increasingly Sought For Therapeutic Purposes Getty Images loading...

Obviously more research is needed.

