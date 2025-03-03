The Best Donuts in Wenatchee: Here’s Where You Can Find Them
OK back to food. I love a good donut; I’m not supposed to, but I do. There are lots of places to find fresh donuts in the Wenatchee Valley.
Chelan County's Best Donuts: According to Uncle Dave
BEST DONUTS IN CASHMERE, WA
Cashmere has the Sure to Rise Bakery (115 Cottage Ave). They have some great pastries that I like, but they are not my go-to for donuts.
BEST DONUTS IN WENATCHEE
The Safeway Bakery (501 Miller St) in Wenatchee has fresh donuts of all kinds and bagels. Also, check out Safeway in Chelan--they get creative with glaze colors.
WinCo Foods (1340 N Wenatchee Ave) has a small bakery that turns out fresh donuts, and I am told that the pizzas are good.
BEST DONUTS IN EAST WENATCHEE
My go-to for donuts for the last several years has been Glaze Bakery in East Wenatchee (595 Grant Rd). Glaze helped us out with "Freakin' Fritter Friday" a couple of years ago. We gave away an apple fritter the size of a quarter sheet cake! It was hugely popular, and it may be time to find out if we can bring it back.
On my way to work in the morning (around 3:45 am), I will see the Glaze delivery truck driving in the opposite direction, and I immediately get the urge to turn around and follow them. They drive right by the Quake 102.1 studios.
A few years ago, I called Glaze and ordered a dozen donuts as a surprise for the morning crew, and it worked out so well, I try to do it every couple of months.
I order 3 chocolate-covered Bismarks (my favorite), 3 maple bars (Connor’s favorite), 3 blueberry fritters, and this week 3 raspberry-filled Bismarks (Aly’s Favorite).
If I can limit myself to one donut, I’m OK, so good luck to me, and enjoy!
Rediscover Nostalgia: 10 Antique Washington Radio Tools
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby