Is the right to “TikTok” protected by the Constitution.

Free speech. It's a cornerstone of American life, isn't it? I have the right to speak my mind in public (Unless it's shouting fire in a crowded theater.) and regardless of what I say for good, for bad, if it's offensive. It's free speech, right?

In some ways I think the more important question is, am I protected from the consequences of my free speech. If I say something horrible about someone and it's not true. Is that free speech? Or is it liable?

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Testifies At U.S. House Hearing Getty Images loading...

If someone is not a citizen of the United States, are they guaranteed free speech? As a foreign corporation guaranteed free speech in the United States?

Money is free speech. ((under certain circumstances) to political campaigns.

Buckley v. Valeo, 424 U.S. 1 (1976).) back in the 60s up until today. Burning your draft card is not free speech. (United States v. O’Brien, 391 U.S. 367 (1968))

Here's the real question I'm getting at.

Under the US Constitution, am I guaranteed the right to TikTok?

President Biden Signs Bill Forcing The Sale Of TikTok Getty Images loading...

According to bbc.com,

“TikTok has filed a lawsuit aiming to block a US law that would ban the video app in the country unless it is sold by its Chinese parent company. In the filing, the social media company called the act an "extraordinary intrusion on free speech rights" of the company and its 170 million American users.”

Last month, Joe Biden signed a bill that would basically force Tick Tock to be sold to an American company or be kicked off the Internet in the United States. The fear of a Chinese owned company having access to all that metadata has really shaken up those politicians on both sides of the aisle. TikTok, meanwhile, says that they are independent of the Chinese government. (Really) Is any large corporation in China truly independent of the Chinese government?

Looming Tik Tok Ban Worries Users Of The Popular App Getty Images loading...

According to bbc.com,

“Under the US law, app stores would be barred from offering TikTok in the US starting in January 2025, unless parent company ByteDance found a buyer. President Biden could extend that deadline by 90 days if talks are making progress.”

Needless to say, ByteDance is not really thrilled with this whole thing, so they are suing the US government to try to block this law. In the lawsuit, (among other things) TikTok says “the sale requirement was "simply not possible: not commercially, not technologically, not legally. And certainly not on the 270-day timeline required by the Act".

It also looks like the American Civil Liberties Union might be taking up their cause.

US And EU Ban TikTok From Staff Mobile Devices Getty Images loading...

Look, I'm in an age demographic that really doesn't have a dog in this fight. I don't dance in public and to me TikTok is just a noise that my watch makes.

If TikTok and ByteDance really want to get their message across to the United States Congress. (Pretty much all old people.)

Maybe they just need to put it in a video and post it on YouTube and Facebook?

TikTok sues to block US law which could ban app (bbc.com)

What Does Free Speech Mean? | United States Courts (uscourts.gov)

The 10 Highest Rated 'Hidden Gem' Attractions In Montana Here's a list of the best hidden gem attractions in Montana! Gallery Credit: jessejames