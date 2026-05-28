There are any number of concert events happening all over the state of Washington, some big, some small, and what I thought I would do is take a look at the 9 biggest concert tours coming through Washington state this summer.

Keep in mind this list is not just classic rock or rock-oriented shows, but the biggest concert events happening during the summer in Washington, regardless of genre.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘It might seem premature to pull out the sunscreen and optimistic tank tops, given Western Washington’s typical weather patterns. But regardless of Mother Nature’s volatility, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer concert season.

Despite a leaner festival landscape (which we’ll save for another day), there are plenty of marquee headliners coming to town during the warmer months.

Let's get started.

Dave Matthews Band

Always during the Labor Day weekend and always an outstanding show. The Dave Matthews Band will be back at the Gorge in George. Where they love to play and it shows with the kind of events they create there.

5 p.m. Sept. 4-6; Gorge Amphitheatre

Tame Impala

Tame Impala is kind of difficult to describe. It's kind of an art, dance vibe created by hip hop producer Kevin Parker. They just released their 5th studio album, Deadbeat.

7 p.m. Sept. 1-2; Climate Pledge Arena,

Noah Kahan

Call him folk, call him Pop; there's even a little bit of country in there. Noah Kahan is a phenomenon. I had never even heard of this guy until I saw him on Saturday Night Live, and I thought, wow, this guy's pretty good.

6:30 p.m. Aug. 30-31; T-Mobile Park

Karol G

OK, this is not necessarily my cup of tea, but I've got to tell you, it's probably going to be the biggest Spanish language concert in Washington state this year.

7 p.m. Aug. 26; Lumen Field,

Benson Boone

Born and raised in Monroe, WA. This is another guy I saw for the first time on Saturday Night Live. The two songs he performed were impressive, the band was tight, and now you can see him again, this time with what could be his biggest show in Washington state at Climate Pledge Arena.

8 p.m. Aug. 4; Climate Pledge Arena,

Ed Sheeran

I've always been impressed with this guy. He has a tremendous work ethic. He's a very creative singer and songwriter. He is the king of the looper. But unfortunately, he could not figure out how to say no to Game of Thrones. It will be a huge show.

5:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Lumen Field,

Fuerza Regida

This band was formed in Southern California, and their music is a conglomeration of Mexican acoustic music and hip hop. They will be playing 9 baseball parks across the United States this summer.

9 p.m. June 25; T-Mobile Park,

Bob Dylan

This could be one of those bucket list performances. An opportunity for you to say “yes, I did hear Bob Dylan live”. He will be playing at one of the most beautiful outdoor venues in Washington state.

6:30 p.m. June 6-7; Chateau Ste. Michelle

Brandi Carlile

Born and raised near Seattle, she is set to play a three day stand at the Gorge in George with an amazing array of special guests each night. Friday it’s the Indigo Girls and the trio, I’m With Her. On Saturday, Bonnie Raitt and Sara Bareilles will be there. Then on Sunday a reunion from Carlile’s country supergroup The Highwomen and special guests Sheryl Crow, Wynonna Judd and Brittney Spencer.

May 29-31; Gorge Amphitheatre

These are all big, Big shows In Washington state, and it really doesn't matter what style of music you love; it seems like there's something out there for everybody.

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The one big show that's coming near Washington State that I have not mentioned is Foo Fighters, their show at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia is sold out.

Right now, the closest show that is not sold out is in Fargo, ND. in the Fargo Dome on 9/12/26. good luck getting that ticket

