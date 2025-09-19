When was the last time you flew on a commercial airline? When you did, did you suffer from a headache During the flight? Some people complain of headaches as the plane ascends or descends. That could be caused by minor changes in cabin pressure.

But now there is a more alarming possible cause for headaches, and it has to do with toxic fumes.

According to msn.com,

‘The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has done little to address the rise of “fume events,” where toxic jet engine fumes have leaked into an aircraft cabin, leaving flight crews and passengers with symptoms ranging from headaches and nausea to the sort of longer-term neurological symptoms seen in concussed football players.’

Since 2010, thousands of so-called “toxic fume” events have been reported to the FAA and the thing that's most alarming to me is that some of the neurological effects can be very similar to concussions.

Most of these reports that have been submitted to the FAA are concerning the Airbus A320s, but a few complaints have also been submitted about Boeing planes.

The FAA recently stated it an email, “in rare instances, mechanical issues such as failures of an engine oil seal or recirculation fan bearings can cause fumes to enter the cabin,”

The FAA says that these toxic fume events only occur 33 times per million aircraft departures, but they also did admit that in 2024, these occurrences were nine times more frequent. The Wall Street Journal did an analysis, and they found that toxic fume incidents increased by 660% From 2016 to 2024.

So where does the air come from that flows into the pressurized cabin of an aircraft? Most airliners use a system that draws air in from outside the craft pulls it through the engines to let it circulate and heat up, pressurize it and then pump it into the cabin. If the jet engine has a bad seal, then it could possibly leak toxic fumes into the cabin.

At this point all I can say is I'm glad I don't fly commercial air anymore.

Toxic Fumes Are Leaking Into Airplanes, Sickening Crews and Passengers - WSJ



