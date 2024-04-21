What state is number one for pot sales? Not Washington.

I am not a cannabis user, although I do have some friends who are. One of the questions that pops up from time to time, (believe it or not). What states population consumes the most cannabis?

Well, now we have the answer. (Kinda.)

According to suretybonds.org,

“With the American cannabis industry booming, where is it growing the most this year? To find out, we analyzed revenue potential across all 50 U.S. states and pinpointed where consumers can find the most value for the best cannabis products.”

When pot became legal in Washington state, you thought that the average person's head would explode. I remember being at a Music festival a couple years back, Pot was legal and the next act up was Commander Cody.

He was enchanted with the idea that pot was legal in Washington state. He was so excited about it that just before he went on stage, he took a huge hit, looked up into the sky yelled at the top of his lungs, “Yeaaaah” then went on stage and rocked the crowd for 90 minutes straight.

So here are some stats.

“Key Takeaways

The average national cost of a high-quality joint in America is $7.57.

The average national cost of a high-quality ounce of cannabis in America is $325.

Alaska, Colorado, and Oklahoma are projected to have the highest potential revenue from cannabis businesses as a percentage of total state revenue in 2024.

North Dakota, Hawaii, and Delaware are projected to have the lowest revenue potential from cannabis businesses in 2024.

Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the states with the most affordable joints of high-quality cannabis.

The District of Columbia, North Dakota, and Virginia are the locations with the least affordable joints of high-quality cannabis.”

So, who is number 1? Alaska. Washington state doesn't show up until we hit #19 but that's OK.

Now let's talk about the price of high-quality pot, this study also has a list of the states by the price of high-quality of Cannabis. The top five. Montana, California. Colorado. Washington. And Oregon at #1. The bottom 5 for the price of high-quality pot, Maryland, West Virginia. Virginia. North Dakota. And Washington DC with the highest price for high quality cannabis.

So, there you have it. Everything you've ever wanted to know about weed and were afraid to ask. (OK, not everything.)

