Is your local airport in Washington state due for an upgrade?

I know that this statement is not true, but it seems to me that the Wenatchee Airport, Pangborn Field has been in a renovation mode for the last 10 plus years. Even now, more work is being done. So, it now makes me happy to know that there are other airports in Washington state that are going to be in this process for God knows how long.

According to nbcrightnow.com,

‘Four airports in Washington are receiving their own cuts of over $24 million in grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, per an announcement from Senator Patty Murray (D).’

The tri-cities Airport and the Yakima Airport are on this list to receive a significant amount of money. The tri-cities Airport is getting $4 million to add three more passenger bridges and part of the expense for the expansion of the outbound baggage Area.

The Yakima airport will be receiving $1 million to expand and improve their baggage claim area and other systems.

The Spokane airport will be working on expanding their current terminal with the help of $2 million.

The Seatac airport will receive the lion's share of the funding, about 17 million to use in the reconstruction of their South concourse.

When my kids were much younger, I can remember packing them up in the car and we would go to the SeaTac airport and just roam around from concourse to concourse watching planes take off and land and then go down to the lower area where the tram system ran and just ride the tram. It was fun.

(Sorry, no tram in the future for Wenatchee.)

