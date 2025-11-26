In Washington state, depending on the business, cash is still king. But that seems to be changing as the years go by. There is now a movement afoot to make it law that at least one pay point in your favorite store will take cash.

The Pew Research says that in 2022 14% of Americans said that they prefer to pay cash in all transactions. On the flip side, 41% of those surveyed said that they never use cash, ever.

The ball has already started rolling in some state legislatures.

‘A new bill proposed in Ohio could transform the way businesses carry out transactions and offer a lifeline to Americans who still prefer to use cash when shopping. The CASH (Currency Access to Spend Here) bill, which is being considered by lawmakers in the Buckeye State, would require businesses to provide at least one point of sale that accepts cash for transactions under $500.’

In Washington, DC. the bipartisan Payment Choice Act was introduced by Senators Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman, a Democrat, in July.

If these laws pass, it will require major grocery store chains and retailers to make sure that at least one register would be able to accept cash on transactions under $500. This seems reasonable to me. There are a few businesses around town here in the Wenatchee Valley that I go to from time to time that will only take cash. I always make sure that I'm prepared for that.

The law also requires that businesses not add a premium charge for taking the cash option.

So, will all this turn into law in Washington state?

Yes, eventually.

