Too much heat makes for bumpy roads in Eastern Washington.

Yes, we're having a heat wave, and here in Eastern Washington, the temperatures range anywhere from 100 to 107 degrees depending on where you're living. With these kinds of temperatures, you get the same old tropes. You can fry an egg on the sidewalk. You can bake bread in your car with the windows rolled up. Those things don't really affect your life though. (Do they?)

If you drive in Eastern Washington, the extreme heat causes some area roads to buckle. It makes for a bumpy ride and sometimes an unsafe one. Look, it's just basic physics. When the materials heat up, they expand. When they cool down, they contract. Highway engineers know this and try to make sure that there's room for expansion and contraction on roadways.

So, over the last few days. WSDOT (Washington State Department of Transportation.) repair crews have been out fixing some of these issues. In Eastern Washington.

“Just south of Rosalia near the Horn School Rest Area, U.S. 195 saw at least three instances of the road buckling Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) repaired Tuesday's three spots.”

In an interview with KHQ Television Reed Wagner, a highway maintenance supervisor from WSDOT said that under these kinds of heat conditions. It's actually not unusual to see a concrete slab expand and pop upward, sometimes as much as a foot and ½ making for unsafe driving.

Reed and his road. crews are going to continue to keep a lookout for other problem areas in Eastern Washington.

You need to keep an eye out too.

