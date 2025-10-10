What is your morning routine? If you are a coffee drinker, where and when do you get your first coffee? And maybe this is too personal to question. Do you brush your teeth before or after your first coffee? (We will get to that in a few moments.)

To say that Washington state has a “heightened” coffee culture is an understatement. I was talking. I was talking to my coworker John, who works down the hallway, asking him where he gets his first coffee in the morning. His answer was interesting.

He said “if it was a few years ago, it would be Starbucks on North Wenatchee Ave. But these days, he gets his first cup of coffee at home. (He uses a French press.) Then when he's at work. He's using the ‘pod machine' In the break room.”

There are all types of places where you can get coffee in the Wenatchee Valley with all types of presentations and attitudes. On the list for the “Yelp 4 1/2 star club” you have La Vie En coffee Bar and bakery, 35 S Wenatchee Ave, Cafe Colombia, 7 N Worthen St, Little Red’s Espresso and Bakery, 15 N Worthen St, Bella Bistro, 317 Orondo Ave, and that's just a small sample of the myriad locations where you can get a good cup of coffee in the Wenatchee Valley.

Full disclosure here, I'm not a coffee drinker. If I get my copy recommendations, it comes from somebody like my buddy John down the hallway. Or maybe Steve in the sales department? (He always goes to Starbucks.)

But that brings us back to the very first question we asked.

Do you brush your teeth before your first cup of coffee or after your first cup of coffee? When I rise in the morning. The first thing I do is take a shower, get ready to go to work Then I'm ready to walk out the door and before I have a drink or eat any food, I brush my teeth. That's me. I'm told also that brushing before you eat or drink something actually leads to whatever you're eating or drinking tasting better.

But what does science have to say about it?

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘There is a case to be made for brushing your teeth before eating or drinking. Microorganisms in the mouth, such as bacteria, can cause a bad taste and odor, and in dental plaque — a film made up of primarily bacteria, food particles and saliva — can lead to cavities, gingivitis and other forms of gum disease.’

So that's very good advice. But science goes on to say. That it's probably a good idea to brush your teeth after eating as well. When the food you eat starts to interact with plaque. Your mouth starts to produce acid. And that acid tends to erode enamel. Which leads to tooth decay.

So, if you're going to do what most experts in the Dental field do. You're going to brush your teeth before and after. Beverage and breakfast. These experts also say that if you just don't have time to brush before and after each meal, that brushing twice a day will do the trick. Once in the morning, once in the evening.

As far as brushing before and after a cup of coffee. Well, I'll leave that up to you.

