Wendy’s looking at dynamic pricing. What does that mean for you?

In 2025, Wendy's will be trotting out a few new innovations including AI generated enhancements to their digital menu boards, including dynamic pricing.

According to foxbusinessnews.com.

“The Wendy's spokesperson went on to tell Fox News Digital that dynamic pricing can "allow Wendy's to be competitive and flexible with pricing, motivate customers to visit and provide them with the food they love at a great value. We will test a number of features that we think will provide an enhanced customer and crew experience."

OK, let me think about this for a minute. Does that mean that at high demand times the prices for Wendy's items at the drive through will go up? I go through the drive through at 11:00 AM for lunch, or I hit the drive through at 12 noon and pay a higher price? I'm not sure that I'm ready for that. Thank God it won't be until 2025.

Something else that Wendy's talked about is the new breakfast burrito that they rolled out in January.

Wendy's is going to be spending somewhere around $20 million to implement this Digital menu Board Pricing system.

To put this all into perspective, according to FoxBusinessNews.com,

“The New York Post reported, "Data from consumer transparency platform PriceListo has already determined that Wendy’s is the most expensive fast-food chain in the US after menu costs rose 35% due to inflation between 2022 and 2023."

It's been a few months since I've had a burger from Wendy's, but the last time I did, my experience was positive. It was a good burger. I did have one experience that was less than stellar.

A friend of mine told me that I could order a burger at Wendy's without the bun. Basically, they would wrap it in lettuce. This sounded like a great idea. I get my burger; I get rid of the carbs. The problem was it was incredibly messy. No bun. All the condiments on it and then wrap that in lettuce. (Take a bite of that sitting in the car. I dare you.)

Darn it, now I'm hungry again. It's a good thing it's lunchtime.

