What to get for that teenager or young adult in your life. 

The world is changing fast. Every day that passes. Brings more things that are going in and out of style. So, if you're shopping for a teenager or young adult what do they really want? What can they really use?

I find myself shopping for a teenage girl and the only things I can think of buying for her are ironic. She's a good kid. She's got a great sense of humor. But sooner or later I must find something that she can really use not just something that's kind of goofy.

Well thanks to the folks at prnewswire.com I have found some suggestions.

maybe something new in tech.

This seems to be one of the most popular categories for gifts. And it's something that's constantly changing and evolving. If they are a music lover's earbuds or wireless headphones. Maybe a portable phone charger or other smartphone accessories.

For the boba or snack lover.

Try Jelly Belly Boba Milk Tea jellybeans. With gift boxes, snack bags and more, in five true-to-life milk tea flavors: Mango, Taro, Matcha, Strawberry and Thai Milk Tea jellybeans. Find them at, JellyBelly.com. also spicy snacks, I bought the giant bag of wasabi almonds at Costco.

cozy comforts.

For the teenager heading off to college or the young adult getting out on their own for the first time? Look for throw pillows, blankets, Items that will help them cozy up their new living space.

What are their hobbies? Find out and do a little shopping.

It doesn't matter if it's reading, art, music, cooking or the outdoors. Do a little research, you'll find something that they want.

How about the gift of music?

Maybe they have a favorite band or maybe they're a young up and coming musician or maybe both. Vinyl records and record players are coming back, get them a gift certificate for a streaming service, or you could really go nuts and get them concert tickets.

I decided to go for the indoor axe throwing kit at Costco. Good luck to their parents.