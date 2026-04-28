The event has been happening for 30 years. This year in Philadelphia, The World Beer Cup is a truly global competition. 273 producers participated in the event this year. 352 medals were handed out.

Organizers of this event call it the Olympics of Beer. (Of course they would.) Don't confuse this with the Beer Olympics, which I believe would be a combination of a drinking game and the sports competition. (Helmets are required).

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This is a contest in the art and skill of brewing. If you're a beer connoisseur, you're especially sensitive to this competition because it offers up recognition to some of the finest Brewers in the world.

According to brewersassociation.org,

‘Organized by the Brewers Association (BA)—the not-for-profit trade association representing small and independent American craft brewers—the 2026 World Beer Cup, now in its 30th year, recognized the very best in beer and cider across 118 categories, while continuing to set the global standard for technical excellence, innovation, and creativity rooted in both tradition and progress.’

The four gold medal winners from the Seattle area.

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Goldfish Brewing Company won a gold medal in the gluten free category.

Elliott Bay Brewing Company has scored a gold medal with “De Rode Duivels” in the oud red ale category.

Reubens Brews won gold in the Barleywine styles ale category with “Three Ryes Men”

Cloudburst Brewing won two gold medals. One for the best rice lager with “Exquisite Taste”, and one for “Long Time Sunshine”, in the West Coast style pilsner category.

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If you're a beer lover in the Northwest, this is good news. It means you can travel to Seattle and sample some of the best brews in the world.

