Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith is Going to the Olympics in Paris

Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith - Going to the Olympics in Paris

This week, USA Basketball announced the roster for the women’s 3x3 team at the Paris Olympics.

Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith was named to the American squad and will join up with Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream, and Cierra Burdick, a 30-year-old player, who played her college ball at Tennessee. Jennifer Rizzotti, president of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, will coach the team.

Where is Van Lith playing her final year of college ball?

Hailey left the Cashmere Bulldog girl's high school team for the University of Louisville. After three seasons with the Louisville Cardinals, She transferred and played one season at LSU.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NCAA athletes are offered five years of eligibility. After the Summer Games in Paris - Hailey Van Lith will play her final year of eligibility at Texas Christian University.

This will be the 3x3’s second appearance in the Summer Olympics.

3x3 basketball debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games (which took place in 2021 in empty arenas due to COVID-19.)

How does 3x3 work?

3x3 basketball is played in with only a half-court. It uses a 10-minute game clock and a 12-second shot clock.

3x3 is continuous, with teams resetting possession by passing the ball behind the 2-point line - after a basket, defensive rebound, or steal.

Regular baskets are worth one point and shots from behind the 2-point line are (you guessed it) worth two points.

Who wins?

The first team that scores 21 points wins or whatever team is ahead after the 10-minute game clock ends.

