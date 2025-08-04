Waiting at an airport like Sea-Tac can mean waiting hours with nothing to do. Corrupt individuals and organizations, knowing this, can provide faulty and dangerous Wi-Fi networks.

We have some potential security risks for you to be aware of. Here's how to stay safe and avoid getting scammed.

Identify and connect to legitimate Wi-Fi networks.

Before connecting, verify the network name by asking airport staff for the official Wi-Fi network name. Hackers create "evil twin" networks with names similar to the official ones to trick you.

Avoid generic-sounding names: Be cautious of networks with names like "Free_Airport_WiFi"—networks with unusual capitalization or special characters are dead giveaways.

Look for an opt-in page : Most legitimate public Wi-Fi networks will have an opt-in page where you need to agree to the terms of service.

Consider using airport lounge Wi-Fi: These networks are generally more secure

Enhance your online security.

Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network): A VPN encrypts your internet connection , making it difficult for hackers to intercept your data.

Be sure your devices have up-to-date antivirus software to detect and remove malware.

Enable your firewall: A firewall acts as a barrier to protect your devices from malware threats.

Install the latest security updates for your operating system, browser, and apps to patch vulnerabilities.

Use strong and unique passwords: Create strong passwords that are difficult to guess, and avoid using the same password for multiple accounts.

Enable two-factor authentication. This adds an extra layer of security, requiring a second form of verification (like a code sent to your phone) in addition to your password.

Be cautious with your online activities.

Consider alternatives

Use your phone's mobile hotspot: Your cellular data connection is generally more secure than public Wi-Fi, as it's a private connection and data is typically encrypted by your carrier.

Use a USB data blocker: This device blocks data transfer while allowing power to flow, protecting against "juice jacking" scams at public charging stations.

By adopting this advice, you can reduce your risk of falling victim to airport Wi-Fi scams.

