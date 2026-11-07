The Apple Cup was first played on November 29, 1900 — It ended in a 5–5 tie in Seattle. The Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars have met 118 times. Right now, the current agreement to extend this historic in-state rivalry runs only through 2028. After that, there’s no contract.

Washington athletic director Pat Chun says that could change. He has confirmed that Washington and Washington State have talked about extending the rivalry. Chun knows both sides, having served as WSU’s athletic director from 2018 to 2024, when he negotiated the current deal.

“We fully have respect for the Apple Cup and an understanding of its importance to the state,” Chun said on Seattle’s KJR Radio. He added that there is “an intent to try and continue the game on both sides.”

Apple Cup at Husky Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Apple Cup at Husky Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Not Everyone Is Cheering

Many of us who have followed this longstanding tradition miss the game played in Late November, often times a day or two after Thanksgiving. Nowadays, it's played in early September. The traditional feeling has seemingly left. Realignment has changed the rivalry. Washington moved to the Big Ten in 2024, and the teams no longer share a conference. Some fans say the Apple Cup lost its shine. One fan-page operator argues that neither fan base wants the game anymore. That’s one person’s opinion, but it shows a real mood.

This year’s game, on September 6 at Husky Stadium, gave fans something to talk about. The 17th-ranked Huskies beat the Cougars 24-10. The WSU Cougar Marching Band didn’t make the trip. Visiting bands now sit in the upper northeast corner of the stadium, instead of at field level, and WSU decided not to travel. A UW spokesperson said it was WSU’s choice.

111th Apple Cup on November 23, 2018, in Pullman, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images) 111th Apple Cup on November 23, 2018, in Pullman, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

What Happens Next

The next two games are already on the calendar. The 2027 game will be in Pullman, and the 2028 game is in Seattle. After that, the Huskies’ nonconference schedule has room. Chun has noted that it could change with a possible expansion of the College Football Playoff.

For North Central Washington, where plenty of Cougar and Husky fans share the same families, this matters. Some of us have a purple-and-gold uncle and a crimson-and-gray cousin, and the Apple Cup is the one day they talk.

Whether the game survives depends on two athletic departments, but fans can have a say, too. Tell them what the game means to you. If the rivalry matters, the schools should hear it from the people who show up.

Washington's Apple Cup Rivalry Through the Years UW and WSU have met 115 Times in the Apple Cup

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